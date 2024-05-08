WEST BATH – Mildred “Millie” J. DeRosier, 85, passed away on Sunday May 5, 2024 at her residence. She was born on Dec. 14, 1938, the daughter of John W. and Christine (Frye) Adams.

She attended Brunswick Schools. In 1969, she married Francis F. DeRosier. Mildred was employed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station in dining services. She was later employed at L.L. Bean in Freeport and Shaw’s in Brunswick.

Every month, she and her classmates of 1957 got together for a luncheon. She loved spending time with her many friends.

She was very crafty, shopping often at Goodwill and creating a warm and welcoming home with her finds. She loved doing puzzles, traveling and Disney.

She was predeceased by her husband Francis F. DeRosier, one brother, John “Jack” Adams, a sister, Alyce Ho; and her loving cat Prince Charles.

She is survived by her son, Jed MacDonald and his wife Traci of West Bath, one daughter, Lisa Churma and her husband Daniel of West Homestead, Pa.; two grandchildren, Justin Churma and Madison MacDonald; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Coastal Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

