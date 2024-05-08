LUBEC – Nancy (Hall) Peacock passed away on May 3, 2024 in Scarborough. She was born in Greenville on Aug. 1, 1927, to Lawrence King Hall and Acelia (Carey) Hall. Nancy was raised in Greenville and Ocean City, N.J.

After graduating from Ocean City High School, she attended Hood College in Maryland. She earned a degree in Psychology from the University of Maine in 1951. During her time at UMaine, she married Robert S. Peacock and had two children, Robert “Bob” in 1949 and Lawrence “Larry” in 1950. In 1952 the family moved to Lubec where she gave birth to Sara “Sally” in 1954.

Nancy loved the arts, was a board member of the Bangor Symphony, and was active for many years in the Lubec Women’s Club.

She raised her children as well as many neighborhood children “The Ridge Runners”. In 1967 she lost her son, Larry, to cancer after a lengthy illness.

Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband; and her parents; her brothers Pliny “Buzzy” Hall, Lawrence Jr. “Larry” Hall; and her son, Larry.

She worked for many years for Maine Human Services in Child Welfare, as a substitute high school teacher, as a Avon sales lady, an EMT, and helped her husband with his emergency responder and firefighting work and training, and with his sardine business. During her later life she and her husband traveled extensively. In 2002 she reunited with her high school friend, Bill LeSturgeon until his passing.

In her last years her daughter, Sally, provided kind and loving care at her home in South Portland, giving her great comfort. She had a truly full life.

Nancy is survived by her son, Bob and his wife Jeanne, daughter, Sally; grandchildren Chris, Chouan, Ansley; great-granddaughter, Ayoun; great-great-grandson Jay; her brother’s wife, Rita Kelly; nephew, David Hall and wife Darcy, niece, Kerri Harding and husband Scott, niece, Dee Larsen and husband Jim, nephew, Rick Dresser and his wife Paula; and several cousins.

Services will be held at the Christian Temple Church with Rev. David Glidden officiating. Viewing at Christian Temple Church will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday May 12. The Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13.

Arrangements by McClure Family Funeral Services.Condolences and memories may be shared at http://www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com

