CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Sadly, we say goodbye to our dear brother, Raymond, who passed away April 1, 2024, after a brief illness. He was born July 9, 1944. He was very special and we will miss him forever.

﻿Ray, or Eli as everyone knew him, was always happy and upbeat. He loved people and they were drawn to him because of his personality and he was so witty, he would have everyone in stitches laughing.

﻿Ray attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School Class of 1963. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and actually did “See the World.” He then joined the Merchant Marines where he made several trips to Vietnam, distributing food and supplies.

He worked for many years as an advocate for people with disabilities. After retirement, he moved to Cape Coral, Fla. where he continued to mentor and counsel people with life challenges. He was well respected and loved by many. He had a big heart and was a good man.

﻿Ray is survived by his son Jason, daughter Jessica; grandson Arik, four granddaughters, Reanna, Tiara, Lydia, and Rebecca; great-granddaughter Arriya; sisters Cindy, Carole, Margo; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Richard and grandson Justin.

﻿We will always miss you and love you Raymond. Rest in peace.

﻿At his request, there will be no services.

