Maine App Challenge

winners announced

Four area students received top places in the annual Maine App Challenge by Tyler Technologies, an opportunity for students to explore software design and development by building a mobile app.

Violet Blum Levine of Deering High School won first place with her app PTConnect, a system for scheduling parent-teacher conferences. She received a $6,000 scholarship. In second place, the team Miles Dailey and Isaac Wright of Mt. Ararat High School developed PlanPal, a tool to help students keep track of their assignments, and earned a $3,000 scholarship. In third place, Alex Pooler of Windham High School received $1,000 for Good Morning Class, an interactive check-in app for elementary school teachers and students.

Casco Bay High school was given $500 for having the most teams or individuals submitting eligible entries.

The annual competition has awarded $100,000 in scholarships since it began.

Falmouth resident wins

Goldwater scholarship

Sophie Goldberg of Falmouth is one of three students at the University of Richmond in Virginia to receive a Goldwater scholarship, awarded to college sophomores and juniors pursuing careers in mathematics, the natural sciences or engineering. Goldberg is a junior chemistry major researching organic chemistry focusing on small-molecule pharmaceutical design.

Scholarship available

for business students

Applications are open for the Maine Community Foundation’s Patriot Education Scholarship, a renewable award for high school seniors and graduates across the state.

Students must be enrolled part time or full time pursuing a business degree and entering their first, second, third or fourth year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants with an interest in personal and commercial insurance professions. Graduates must have completed high school within four years of applying.

The deadline is June 1. For more information or to apply, go to mainecf.org/scholarships.

