A Topsham man is facing charges after he allegedly stole guns and ammunition from a Brunswick Home on Sunday, according to Brunswick police.
Christopher Tucker, 33, has been charged with burglary, theft, illegal drug and firearm possession, resisting arrest and violating his parole, police said in a Tuesday news release.
The alleged burglary, which happened on Gurnet Road around 5:50 p.m. May 5, was interrupted by a neighbor. The suspect fled in a pickup truck toward Harpswell, according to police. During the subsequent search, which involved K9 units from Brunswick Police and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, police said Tucker was first spotted fleeing into the woods on Cundy’s Point Road and later found smashing the window of a nearby home before fleeing again. Police later took him into custody without incident.
After the arrest, Tucker was evaluated at Midcoast Hospital and sent to Cumberland County Jail. Police said Tucker also faces charges for multiple traffic citations related to the incident and that additional charges may follow.
The Topsham resident charged in the case was recently arrested for car burglary and has a prior felony conviction that bans him from having guns, according to police. Police said Tucker had six bail conditions stemming from prior arrests at the time of the incident.
“Citizens of Brunswick and Cundy’s Harbor were also instrumental in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion,” Police Chief Scott Stuart wrote in a press release.
