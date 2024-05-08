New Ventures Maine in partnership with Empower by GoDaddy and Main Street Bath has opened registration for the Grow Your Business Online Main Street Bath cohort for spring 2024. The goal of the class is for participants to build or update their business website. This free, four-week class is open to business owners in Bath and Brunswick to attend in person or online.

Class topics will include: how to build or update a website, SEO, researching customers through social media and email marketing, how to build an online store, branding, and creating content for the website. Participants will have a website ready to publish by the end of the class.

The workshop is designed to meet the needs of local businesses, to help business owners gain the knowledge and tools to build their online presence, reach their customers, and grow their business while saving time and energy.

Classes are from 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from May 13 through June 5. The in-person location is Main Street Bath, 15 Commercial St. in Bath.

Registration is open for online and in-person attendees at tiny.cc/5c7zxz.

“We took the plunge to rebuild our website through this program,” Amanda McDaniel, director of Main Street Bath, said a prepared release. “Not only is the platform from GoDaddy very simple to build, but also the two years of free hosting and discounted rate for the future really helped our bottom line. The features of the platform have made our new website professional, elegant, user friendly and we’ve had support along the way for the few questions we have had. Visitbath.com is now a great example of what any entrepreneur, nonprofit or small business can enjoy.”

