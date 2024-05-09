CiderFeast is a celebration of hard ciders and more than 40 will be available to taste. Photo by Scott W. Kody

Calling all hard cider fans! CiderFeast is on Sunday afternoon at Oxbow Blending & Bottling in Portland. More than 40 ciders from 15 makers will be available.

Alec Rutter tallies up bagels for a wholesale order at Rover Bagel in Biddeford. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Who doesn’t love a bagel? Fresh from the oven, here’s our guide to all the best bagel spots in southern Maine. Pick a place and make a weekend breakfast plan.

Cheeseburger mac & cheese from The Blind Pig Tavern in Gardiner. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

Or maybe you’re more of a mac and cheese fan. We’ve got a delicious twist on it for you to try at The Blind Pig in Gardiner. The tavern also has an extensive cocktail list, if that gives you added incentive to make the trip.

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds performing with The Fogcutters during Big Band Syndrome Volume 5 at the State Theatre on Dec. 11, 2015. Photo by Dean Merrill

We just checked the music forecast, and things are looking mighty foggy for Friday night. Head to the State Theatre for the return of The Fogcutters Big Band Syndrome. Guest vocalists include Kenya Hall, Gina Alibrio and Griffin William Sherry among others.

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File

Hey Swifties, Taylor’s Version: A Swiftie Dance Party goes down Saturday at the State Theatre. DJs will be spinning songs that span her career, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Michelle Glassman is the owner of Petalage Florals, a boutique floral studio in South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood. Photo by Jess Webb.

Follow in the footsteps of Mainer Michelle Glassman who knows how to plan a perfect day with a cold brew coffee from Coffee ME Up in Portland, a tasty pastry from Boulangerie in Kennebunk and some greenhouse shopping at O’Donal’s Nursery in Scarborough.

