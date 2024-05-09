Calling all hard cider fans! CiderFeast is on Sunday afternoon at Oxbow Blending & Bottling in Portland. More than 40 ciders from 15 makers will be available.
Who doesn’t love a bagel? Fresh from the oven, here’s our guide to all the best bagel spots in southern Maine. Pick a place and make a weekend breakfast plan.
Or maybe you’re more of a mac and cheese fan. We’ve got a delicious twist on it for you to try at The Blind Pig in Gardiner. The tavern also has an extensive cocktail list, if that gives you added incentive to make the trip.
We just checked the music forecast, and things are looking mighty foggy for Friday night. Head to the State Theatre for the return of The Fogcutters Big Band Syndrome. Guest vocalists include Kenya Hall, Gina Alibrio and Griffin William Sherry among others.
Hey Swifties, Taylor’s Version: A Swiftie Dance Party goes down Saturday at the State Theatre. DJs will be spinning songs that span her career, starting at 8:30 p.m.
Follow in the footsteps of Mainer Michelle Glassman who knows how to plan a perfect day with a cold brew coffee from Coffee ME Up in Portland, a tasty pastry from Boulangerie in Kennebunk and some greenhouse shopping at O’Donal’s Nursery in Scarborough.
