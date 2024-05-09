Wouldn’t it be ironic if the Portland rail station relocated to its former site at the razed Union Station? The old station was an architectural splendor that should never have been demolished. The restoration movement began while the bulldozers were destroying the landmark.

William Chanler
Danvers, Mass.

