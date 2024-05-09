In college I was both in the Jewish Student Union and wanted to be a peace activist. So, if I was in school now, I might have friends on both sides of these protests.

My own opinions about the Middle East have changed, so I know it’s possible to hold different views and still have a conscience. I won’t share what my stance is now, but even if I did there would probably be people on both sides who assumed I’m against them.

I will say don’t assume your heritage, which might make this conflict feel more personal or less, is inconsequential to your stance. People on both sides get upset if you say “both sides” as if everyone is equally guilty. Maybe they aren’t, but nobody is innocent. Even if you are certain your side is the right side, you are probably doing a lot of things wrong. Accusing everyone who criticizes Israel of being antisemitic will make it harder for people to take instances of true antisemitism seriously. Palestinian rights advocates who fail to call out antisemitism in their midst make it easier for their opponents to discredit their whole movement (and whether you see anti-Jewish as synonymous with antisemitism or not, it’s still wrong).

It might not be a black and white issue, and it might not be all the same shade of gray. But even if the other side has more failings, don’t use that to not address your own. Lighten the shade wherever you can.

Paul Parsons

Portland

