While I agree with Deborah J. Ripley’s (“College protests make me hopeful,” May 4) cautiously optimistic hope given recent student demonstrations, I can’t help but wonder where the student demonstrations are regarding climate change? While many innocents — too many — are being lost in Gaza and Israel, legions more are dying, and will die as a result of increasing greenhouse gases and global warming. Whole species will become extinct, and whole ecosystems disrupted.

So where is the rage? Where are the massive demonstrations for the future of Earth? For civilization?

Because climate change moves relatively slowly, and seems so complex, students and other adults who read may find themselves at a loss as to how to react to this impending apocalypse. But there is a way forward. Our leaders can pass legislation called Carbon Fee and Dividend that will require companies that profit from the sale of fossil fuels pay for the damage they are inflicting. Other countries have very successfully implemented this policy. We can, too.

I hear you: “I’m busy, but I want to help. What can I do?” You can contact your state and federal representatives, and ask them to support Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation. Then elect people who understand the peril we face, and are willing to fight for our future. For a very understandable explanation of Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation, see citizensclimatelobby.org.

Barbara Bowling

Oakland

