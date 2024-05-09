PROMOTIONS

Jacob Gikas has been promoted to branch manager at the Scarborough branch of Norway Savings Bank. He joined the bank in 2021 and has served in various roles. Gikas attended Deering High School and is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine.

Melissa Pelkey has been promoted to CEO of Penobscot Valley Hospital. She currently serves as the chief nursing officer and is expected to transition into her new job in July. Pelkey has over 20 years of experience in nursing-related leadership roles.

Joe Sczurko has been promoted to U.S. president at WSP, a worldwide engineering, environment and professional services firm. Sczurko joined WSP in 2022 and most recently led the firm’s earth and environment consulting practice in the U.S.

Kate Marble has been promoted to clinical director at Health Affiliates Maine. She most recently served as the case management program director.

NEW HIRES

Mary Dickinson, Ph.D., has been hired at The Jackson Laboratory as its inaugural executive vice president and chief scientific officer. Previously, Dickinson worked at Baylor College of Medicine, where she most recently served as the senior vice president and dean of research. Dickinson earned her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University, doctorate from Columbia University and carried out her post-doctoral fellowship at California Institute of Technology. She has authored more than 150 manuscripts, holds several patents and disclosures for new microscope technologies and has received numerous awards.

Ally Fuller and Will Fuller have been hired by Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Will brings over 20 years of expertise in successfully developing multi-million dollar luxury estates, property management, marketing and sales. Ally, after serving as an officer in the U.S. Army, began her real estate career in 2019 in Rhode Island and quickly rose to become a multi-million dollar producer in her first year. In 2021, Ally moved to Maine and joined a real estate team where she specialized in new construction and development of high-end homes and large subdivisions.

Richard King, MD, has been hired by Northern Light Mercy Surgery. In a collaborative arrangement, King will also be seeing InterMed patients as a physician at InterMed’s Portland location. King is board-certified in both general surgery and surgical critical care, with additional training in trauma, burns and wound care. Before joining Mercy, he was the trauma medical director at Central Maine Medical Center. King graduated from Cornell University and New York Medical College, interned at Madigan Army Medical Center in Washington and spent four years as a U.S. Army physician with NATO headquarters in the Netherlands. He then completed his surgical training and critical care fellowship at the Pennsylvania State University. King holds a commission as a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and is assigned to a U.S. Marine Surgical Company of the 4th Medical Battalion in Washington.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Twelve attorneys from Berman & Simmons have been named 2024 New England Super Lawyers, including three selected as 2024 Rising Stars. The Super Lawyers include Alicia Curtis, Charles Hehmyer, Daniel Kagan, Elizabeth Kayatta, Jodi Nofsinger, Michael Bigos, Miriam Johnson, Susan Faunce and Travis Brennan. Timothy Kenlan, Christopher Boots and Abaigeal Ridge have received additional recognition as Rising Stars.

GENERAL

Joan Fortin, Bernstein Shur’s first female CEO, will be retiring on Dec. 31, 2024. Fortin began her tenure with the firm as a summer associate in 1994 and has held various leadership positions, including practice group leader, member of the board of directors, director of attorney recruiting and retention and founding member of the firm’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee.

