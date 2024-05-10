BRUNSWICK – Nancy Glover Wilds passed away on April 18, 2024, at her home in Maine. She was born in Winchester, Mass., in 1932, and grew up in Reading, Mass., and Orr’s Island, Maine.

She was valedictorian of the Reading High School Class of 1950 and won a scholarship to Wellesley College, where she completed her freshman year. Nancy married Lewis C. Bancroft, also of Reading, in the college chapel in 1951. She married her second husband, Dr. Preston Lea Wilds, in 1962 in South Carolina. She completed her B.A. at Augusta University (GA), and her Ph.D. at the University of South Carolina.

For most of her career she was a writing teacher and English professor at the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Va. After retiring, she moved back to Orr’s Island, the place of her happiest childhood memories, with her husband Lea and her Maine Coon cat. She also enjoyed planning and designing the renovation of a classic early 1800s house in Brunswick.

She is survived by four children; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Copy the Story Link