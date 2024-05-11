HOLLIS CENTER – Nancy Fluent Cunningham, 81, formerly of Hollis Center, passed away Monday April 15, 2024. She was born in Waterboro on April 19, 1942.

Nancy graduated from Gorham State Teachers College and went on to spend many years as a teacher. Having taught many subjects, art was her passion and she was extremely talented in her own right. Later in life she transitioned to consulting, spending over 20 years doing medical surveys for Westat of Rockville, Md. Nancy was an avid gardener, loved the beach, and spending time with her family, friends and her Maine Coon cat Lindy.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Murray and Avis Gilpatric Fluent and an infant brother Daniel Wayne Fluent. She is survived by her son Lance Fluent Cunningham and his wife Christine; daughter Ashley Cunningham Gaida; and grandchildren Dylan, Elodie, Luke, Ava, and Cody.

Visiting hours will be held Friday May 17, 2024 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bear Hill Church, 32 Bear Hill Rd; Hollis Center, Maine. The funeral will be held at noon at the Bear Hill Church, Bear Hill Road, Hollis. Burial will follow at the Meetinghouse Hill cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd, Buxton.

Memorial contributions may be made in

her memory to:

Kennebunk Animal Shelter

PO Box 43

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

