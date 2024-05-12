FICTION

Hardcover

1. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Familiar,” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

4. “Table for Two,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

5. “The Hunter,” by Tana French (Viking)

6. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

7. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

8. “How Can I Help You,” by Laura Sims (G.P. Putnam)

9. “Funny Story,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “The Book of Love,” by Kelly Link (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches,” by Sangu Mandanna (Berkley)

3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

4. “Dune Messiah,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

5. “The White Lady,” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

6. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

7. “Now is Not the Time to Panic,” by Kevin Wilson (Ecco)

8. “Juliet the Maniac,” by Juliet Escoria (Melville House)

9. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Lapvona,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “There’s Always This Year,” by Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House)

2. “Little Local Maine Cookbook,” by Annie B. Copps (Countryman)

3. “Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here,” by Jonathan Blitzer (Penguin)

4. “Reading Genesis,” by Marilynne Robinson (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

5. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

6. “Hot Springs,” by Greta Rybus (Ten Speed)

7. “Who’s Afraid of Gender,” by Judith Butler (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

8. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown (Random House)

9. “Outrage Machine,” by Tobias Rose-Stockwell (Legacy)

10. “You Get What You Pay For,” by Morgan Parker (One World)

Paperback

1. “How to Love,” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax)

2. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

3. “The History of Bones,” by John Lurie (Random House)

4. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

5. “The Lonely City,” by Olivia Laing (Picador)

6. “How We Live is How We Die,” by Pema Chodron (Shambhala)

7. “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

8. “Devotion,” by Patti Smith (Yale University)

9. “Weathering,” by Arline T. Geronimus (Little Brown)

10. “Monsters,” by Claire Dederer (Vintage)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

