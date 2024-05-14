PORTLAND – Our mother, Sarah L. (Gregoire) Jordan, 80, went on to her eternal home in Heaven on May 4, 2024, after a long illness.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18th at 2 p.m., at the Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road (Rt. 202) Hollis.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

