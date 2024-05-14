Wed. 5/15 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 5/15 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 5/16 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment One City Center
Thu. 5/16 4 p.m. Development Corporation Zoom
Thu. 5/16 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Thu. 5/16 6 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals City Hall
Mon. 5/20 5 p.m. City Council City Hall
Tue. 5/21 5:30 p.m. Housing/Economic Dev. Zoom
Wed. 5/22 5 p.m. Rent Board Zoom
Wed. 5/22 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Committee Island Community Center
