Wed.  5/15  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  5/15  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  5/16  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment  One City Center

Thu.  5/16 4 p.m.  Development Corporation  Zoom

Thu.  5/16  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Thu.  5/16  6 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  City Hall

Mon.  5/20  5 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Tue.  5/21  5:30 p.m.  Housing/Economic Dev.  Zoom

Wed.  5/22  5 p.m.  Rent Board  Zoom

Wed.  5/22  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Committee  Island Community Center

