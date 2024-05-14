Buxton bean supper – Saturday, May 18, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 ages 5-12, free under 5.

Bean hole bean supper – Saturday, May 18, 4:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. seatings, United Church of Christ at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread, rolls, coffee, punch and homemade dessert. $12, $8 children. Takeout available by calling 892-5363 by Friday.

Italian night supper – Saturday, May 25, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Italian cuisine, salad bar and dessert. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, May 22, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, May 22, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Hot meal, salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and blood pressure checks.

