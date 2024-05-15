BOSTON — Yandy Díaz snapped a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Tampa Bay Rays (Littell 2-2) at Boston Red Sox (Criswell 2-1) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Thursday TELEVISION: NESN

Taj Bradley (1-1) pitched five solid innings in his second major league start this year, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Kevin Kelly fanned two in a perfect ninth for his second career save and first this season.

Wilyer Abreu and Rafael Devers homered for Boston. Tanner Houck (3-5) allowed three runs — one earned — and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

The right-hander threw a career-high 112 pitches, most by a Red Sox starter since Nick Pivetta threw 112 in his shutout against Houston on May 18, 2022.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous