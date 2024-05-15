BOSTON — Romy Gonzalez wasn’t trying to do too much when he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 12th inning with the Red Sox and Rays tied 4-4.

“First and second, no outs, I’m just trying to move the runners over to second and third,” Gonzalez said. “A base hit for an RBI is obviously the bonus.”

Gonzalez hit the bonus. His RBI single down the right-field line lifted the Red Sox to a 5-4 walk-off victory at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The 27-year-old versatile backup connected on an 88.5 mph slider from Rays righty Manuel Rodríguez and sent it to the opposite field.

Reliever Brennan Bernardino, who pitched a scoreless top of the 12th, and other teammates doused Gonzalez with water.

“Oh, man. It’s awesome,” Gonzalez said. “Getting a walk-off win here in the big leagues is unbelievable.”

Gonzalez couldn’t recall the last time he delivered a walk-off but Tuesday’s marked the first of his major league career.

“I couldn’t even tell you. It had to have been some time in the minor leagues,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez entered as a pinch runner in the bottom of the 10th inning. He remained in the game at first base, a position he has played just one other time in the major leagues (May 8 at Atlanta). He logged just 14 starts at first base in the minors.

“I mean, he went to a great school so he’s a smart individual,” Manager Cora joked about Gonzalez’s ability to play multiple positions. Like Cora, Gonzalez, played baseball at the University of Miami.

“He’s getting used to first,” Cora said. “He can play the outfield. He can play second, short and third. He’s a good hitter. He gives himself a chance. And he can run. You saw it the last few days. He’s versatile. We can move him around. We still had Coop (Garrett Cooper) on the bench. So we’ll keep playing with the roster, trying to maximize matchups.”

Boston claimed him off waivers from the White Sox on Jan. 31. He began the season at Triple-A Worcester, then suffered a left wrist sprain April 10, one day after Boston recalled him. He spent the next 24 games on the injured list.

“Obviously you want to make the most of every situation that’s presented to you,” he said. “But that’s something that’s out of my control. I hurt myself trying to make a play for my team. So there’s not too much to dwell on.”

MANAGER ALEX Cora provided a positive update on Garrett Whitlock, who’s been on the injured list since mid-April with an oblique strain.

“If everything goes well the next few days, I believe he’ll start a game in Tampa,” he said.

The Red Sox visit the Rays for a three-game set beginning May 20.

Whitlock made a rehab start for the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday morning at Polar Park. He went 4 2/3 innings and gave up two hits, zero runs, walked one and struck out five. Forty of his 61 pitches were strikes.

The right-hander told reporters after Worcester’s 1-0 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders that “everything felt good” and he was happy with his outing.

When it comes to Triston Casas, who’s dealing with a rib cartilage injury, Cora said the first baseman continues to be around the team and attends meeting, watches video and has been staying in his routine.

