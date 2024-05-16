people on the move

NEW HIRES

Rachel Hooper has been hired as database manager at United Way of Southern Maine. Hooper has over a decade of experience in health care IT, analytics and system administration.

Lindsay Colle has been hired at the American Heart Association in Maine as a development director for the Go Red for Women campaign. Colle has previously worked as a development director for the association’s Heart Walk campaign in Hawaii and worked with the American Cancer Society, overseeing their Relay for Life program and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer programs in New Jersey and Delaware. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Rutgers University.

Amy Keenan has been hired by Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Prior to entering the real estate industry, Keenan spent 20 years focusing on accounting and resource management for Maine-based enterprises.

Hannah Marsh has been hired as a property and casualty agent by J. Edward Knight Insurance in its Bath office.

InterMed, Maine’s largest independent, physician-owned practice, is pleased to announce a clinical collaboration with MaineHealth Cardiology. Through this arrangement, three new cardiologists, Patrick Kennedy Hohl, D.O., MPH; Lila Martin, M.D., MPH; and James Parker, M.D. will support InterMed’s cardiology practice.

Richard King, M.D, a double board-certified surgeon, has been hired by Northern Light Mercy Surgery. Dr. King will also be seeing InterMed patients as an InterMed physician in its Portland location, providing consultative care and performing surgical procedures. He attended Cornell University and received his medical degree from New York Medical College. He completed his surgical training and critical care fellowship at the Pennsylvania State University in Hershey then spent most of his career as a practicing trauma and burn surgeon in western New York.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Lawrence Hollins has been appointed to president of the board of directors at Maine Crafts Association & Shop Maine Craft. Hollins is the associate publisher at Down East Enterprise and brings 20 years of experience in the fields of publishing, leadership, sales and marketing.

Ann Brannan has become a member of the board of directors for The Sanford/Springvale Chamber. Brannan’s professional affiliations include National Association of Realtors, Maine Association of Realtors and York County Council of Realtors.

