Community members and partners joined United Way of Mid Coast Maine Wednesday to celebrate their collective efforts throughout the Midcoast this year at its annual meeting and campaign celebration. The event highlighted the work made possible by community partners, volunteers and donors to help achieve United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s community goals to give kids the best start, help build financial stability, and ensure everyone can live healthy and connected lives. The event theme “Navigating Together” represented the collective work necessary to achieve the goals and a community-wide call-to-action to join partners in their efforts.

The event celebrated efforts this year to launch the Community Response Initiative, which helps to support community partners working together to respond to emerging and unmet community needs. The organization is now helping to lead the Brunswick New Mainers Initiative, Sagadahoc County Working Communities Challenge Initiative and Midcoast Hub of the Maine Homeless Response Initiative. United Way also continued to fund 50 local programs and initiatives.

The Community Builder Award was given to Nancy Jennings and Gene Wiemers for going above and beyond in working to build an even stronger, more compassionate Midcoast community. The couple have been volunteering for United Way in various capacities for years, leaving a legacy of incredible community impact. Currently, Nancy and Gene volunteer for United Way’s Midcoast CA$H, Diaper Project and Community Response initiatives.

The Campaign Excellence Award was given to Five County Credit Union for its long-standing partnership and efforts to lead and come together to help United Way achieve its campaign goal. The award — a half hull model of America’s Cup winner, the “Ranger” — has traveled to leading organizations each year since 1992.

Also at the annual meeting, members voted four new volunteers onto the board of directors, along with the 2024-2025 slate of officers. New board members include April Caron, financial advisor at Edward Jones, Brunswick; Anni Pat McKenney, director of the Coulombe Center for Health Improvement at Lincoln Health; Ryan Morin, assistant store manager of the Boothbay Harbor Hannaford; and Ray Steen, vice president of human resources at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

The 2024-2025 slate of officers include board Chairperson Coleen Farrell, retired human resources professional; first Vice Chairperson Sean Martin, vice president and senior investment officer at Bath Savings Trust Company; second Vice Chairperson Catherine Showalter, manager of manufacturing planning, scheduling and procurement at L.L. Bean; and Treasurer Bob McCue, retired finance professional.

To learn more about United Way’s work, visit uwmcm.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: