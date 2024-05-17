The owner of Falafel Time on Forest Avenue recently announced on social media that his restaurant would be closed effective immediately.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Portland Community, but unfortunately due to my parent’s health and the shortage of staff we made the tough decision to close,” said the Instagram post on Wednesday from owner Qutaiba Hassoon.

Falafel Time launched in October 2021.

“We’ve been thinking about it since the beginning of the year,” Hassoon added, when reached by phone on Friday. “We were making good money, and it was a successful business. It’s a family business, me and my parents running it. And my parents, especially my dad, are going through health issues.”

Hassoon said he wanted to hire employees to fill in for his father. “But it’s very hard to find reliable workers,” he said.

Hassoon’s father, Saeed Saeed, 64, was the last owner of Haggerty’s, a takeout restaurant on Forest Avenue that served Indian and Middle Eastern food until 2014. Hassoon said his father had been working six days a week this year, even though his health condition makes it hard to stand for extended periods.

“My parents just want to take some time to recover. They’re both very tired,” Hassoon said. “Myself, I’m going to probably find another job. I don’t think we’re going to be back in the restaurant business anymore. It was a difficult decision, but I think it was for the best.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: