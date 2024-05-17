The timeless hits of Fleetwood Mac on Saturday, May 18, plus a captivating performance by Vienna Teng on Sunday, May 19, headline the weekend shows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. Unfortunately, David, Luke and Will Mallett’s performance, originally scheduled for May 17, has been postponed.

Crystal Vision, Maine’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band, got rave reviews last summer when they performed at one of the city’s waterfront concerts sponsored by the Chocolate Church and Main Street Bath. Originally a British blues band in the late ’60s, they moved toward a more pop-rock sound in the mid-’70s. Their album “Rumours” sold more than 40 million copies worldwide and earned them the award for Grammy Album of the Year in 1978.

Songs like “The Way I Feel” and “Go Your Own Way” are bound to bring back the imagery this iconic band created for multiple generations. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $24 the day of the show.

Vienna Teng makes her first appearance at the Chocolate Church Sunday, May 19, at 7 p.m., joined by Amber Rubarth.

Teng’s performances here and abroad have built a devoted following across generations and continents. Her album “Aims” has been praised as one of the best indie-pop albums of the last decade.

When she sings “We’ve Got You” on stage, weaving two contradictory themes together, her intricate and impassioned songwriting prompts an audience response that is electric. On the road, she has started hosting workshops between concerts to share her knowledge and take real steps for climate change, a passion she shares with people around the world.

Amber Rubarth has toured extensively, solo across Africa, Europe, Japan and throughout North America. Acoustic Guitar magazine says she has “a unique gift of knocking down walls with songs so strong they sound like classics from another era.” With a humble start in the music world opening for a circus at a Texas theme park, she has soared to amazing heights, performing with Jason Mraz for a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall.

Tickets for this impressive duo are $35 in advance, $40 the day of the show. The show begins on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.com, call 442-8455 or stop by 804 Washington St. in Bath.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church.

