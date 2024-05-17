Town-wide yard sale

The weekend of May 25 and 26 marks the town-wide yard sale as part of the celebration of New Gloucester’s 250th anniversary. Residents who register their yard sales as part of this celebration will receive the benefit of advertising on social media, the town’s website and GPS mapping plotting their locations.

Additionally, each seller can purchase a special 250 Celebration Event lawn sign for $5 to show potential customers that they are one of the participating locations.

Email your name, residential address and phone number to 250bday@newgloucester.com.

Memorial Day Parade

The Lunn-Hunnewell AMVETS Post 6 Memorial Day Parade will be marching along on May 27. Step-off is at 9 a.m. from the Memorial School, 86 Intervale Road.

The route heads north toward the blinking light, then heads right onto Lewiston Road, stopping at the Veterans Monument for a service. The parade will reconvene and go down Peacock Hill Road, then take a left on Gilmore Road. It will break up by the post office near the AMVETS Hall at 1095 Lewiston Road.

Organizers are looking for antique cars, tractors, floats, animals, civic groups and more to participate. Call Jeff Hamilton at 776-5279 to reserve a spot.

Silent auction for NGPL

Presented by Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library, “Spring has Sprung! A Silent Auction” will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. June 2 at the library at 379 Intervale Road.

The public is welcome to browse a wide variety of items available to bid on. All proceeds benefit library programming. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Beverages and light snacks will be available.

Deal me in

Learn how to play casino games at this GNG Rec program featuring an afternoon of exciting casino games and raffle prizes. This is a no-cost event welcoming both seasoned casino visitors and betting novices; all ages 18 and up. No money will be involved.

As the name implies, Casino to You is a Maine-based traveling entertainment company. The even takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at New Gloucester First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

To register, go to gngrec.com or call 926-4126, ext. 233.

Photo contest awards

New Gloucester amateur shutterbugs have been focusing their camera lenses on people, places and events in New Gloucester during a contest as part of the town’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Their photos will be on display at the Community Building from Friday to Sunday, May 17-19. The winners will be announced at that location at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Photos will be judged in three age categories by local photographers Kevyn Fowler and Ethan Woodman Fowler. Besides first-, second- and third-place prizes, there will also be a Best In Show Judges’ prize and a Peoples’ Choice prize. Winning photographs will be eligible for inclusion in the next New Gloucester Historical Society calendar.

For more information, contact the Adhoc Semiquincentennial Committee at 250bday@newgloucester.com.

