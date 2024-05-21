The first postseason results are in, as the state singles tennis tournament wrapped up Monday.

The fun is just beginning, as the track postseason begins this weekend and it won’t be long until baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse are engaging in playoff action.

It was another memorable week for Forecaster Country teams and this week promises to deliver as well.

Here’s a look back and a glimpse at the excitement to come:

Tennis

Yarmouth senior Sofia Mavor won the girls’ tennis state singles championship Monday.

The top-ranked Mavor, the state champion her freshman year before taking the last two years off to play on USTA junior circuit, advanced by beating Hattie Moss of Camden Hills (6-0, 6-0) in the second round, Windham’s Alyssa Conley (6-0, 6-0) in the Round of 16 and No. 9 Kira Gregor of Cony (6-0, 6-1) in the quarterfinals.

Monday, in the semifinals, Mavor eliminated No. 4 Sofia Kirtchev of Falmouth (6-1, 6-0), then won the title with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Brunswick’s Coco Meserve.

“I wanted to (win) this for myself for my last year but I also wanted to be a part of the team as well,” said Mavor, who will play next year at the Air Force Academy. “I realized how much I missed being part of the team when we first started playing, especially because we have such a wonderful team this year.

“The first match I honestly had a little bit of the jitters warming up and going into the second match I felt a lot looser and more confident. My footwork was better in (the final) than it was in the first one. I felt pretty good moving around the court and getting into position. Also at the end, my serves were going pretty well. I was happy about those.”

Falmouth’s Kirtchev had advanced by downing Ellsworth’s Megan Jordan (6-0, 6-0) in the second round, Berwick Academy’s Eliza Naftoly (6-4, 6-0) in the third round and Mt. Central Institute’s Ava Vardaros (6-4, 6-1) in the Round of 16.

Falmouth’s Charlotte Williamson defeated Lewiston’s Claudia Cucubica (6-0, 6-1) in the first round, then lost to eighth-ranked Olivia Guinard of Sanford (0-6, 1-6) in the second round. Teammate Gracyn Mick was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Scarborough’s Sanibel Shinners in the first round, then lost to No. 11 Claire Dwyer of Maranacook in the second round, 3-6, 6-7 (2). Sophia Turker lost in the first round to Emma Vardaros of Nokomis, 6-1, 4-6 (8-10).

Greely’s Isobel Wright defeated Madison’s Emilee Norton (6-2, 6-0) in the first round, then lost to Naftoly in the second round (0-6, 4-6). Teammate Emma Lindsey defeated Caribou’s Adriana Deschaine (6-2, 6-2) in the first round, then was ousted by No. 6 Becca Naftoly of Berwick Academy (1-6, 0-6) in the second round.

Yarmouth’s Adea Cobaj was a 6-2, 5-7, (10-6) winner over John Bapst’s Anna Drake in the first round, then outlasted Camden Hills’ Charlotte Delehey in the second round, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), (10-4) before being eliminated by Meserve in the Round of 16 (5-7, 0-6).

Falmouth’s Matt Morneault reached the final on the boys’ side.

Morneault advanced by downing Caribou’s Abe Bouchard (6-1, 6-1) in the second round, Scarborough’s Ethan Stockwell (6-2, 6-0) in the Round of 16 and Greely’s Charles Segal, the No. 7 seed (6-2, 3-6, 6-3) in the quarterfinals. Monday, in the semifinals, Morneault outlasted Kennebunk’s Alberto Cutone, the No. 3 seed, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. He then lost to Kennebunk’ George Cutone in the final, 0-6, 0-6.

“George definitely played like I had just knocked out his brother,” said Morneault. “I was out from August to February and this was my first tournament since coming back. I was definitely impacted on the fitness and mental and all that stuff.”

Yarmouth’s Andy Cobaj, the No. 8 seed, beat South Portland’s Micah Yarlott in the second round, 6-1, 1-6, (10-5) and ousted No. 9 Drake Turcotte of Skowhegan, 6-1, 6-4, in the Round of 16, before being eliminated by George Cutone in the quarterfinals, 1-6, 0-6. Teammate Xander Gordon beat Orono’s Henry Buetens, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round, then lost to Stockwell, 4-6, 1-6, in the second round.

Greely’s Segal advanced by virtue of wins over Cheverus’ Anton Behuniak, 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the second round and Waynflete’s Jeff Adey, 6-3, 6-0, in the Round of 16.

Freeport’s Teo Steverlynck-Horne lost his first round match to Bouchard, 6-7 (3), 7-5, (7-10).

The first-time-in-a-long-time state doubles tournament was down to its final round and both the boys’ and girls’ competitions were all-Falmouth affairs and were contested Tuesday in Portland, after this edition went to press.

This is the first time since 1980 the MPA has sponsored a doubles tournament. Sixteen boys and 16 girls teams were invited.

In the girls’ semifinals, Falmouth’s No. 1 team of Gracyn Mick and Gwen Long beat Falmouth’s No. 3 of Carley Iannetta and Adele Gamage, 6-4, 6-3, and Falmouth’s No. 2 team of Mary McPheeters and Jenna Nunley beat Waynflete’s Sara Levenson and Elefe Angle, 6-3, 6-0.

In the boys’ semifinals, Falmouth’s top doubles team of Charlie Wolak and Eli Sidhu beat Willie Young and Tommy Leggat-Barr of Greely, 6-1, 6-1. Wolak/Sidhu will face teammates Karl Chamberlain and Raymond Li. Chamberlain/Li rallied to beat Thornton Academy’s Danny Menard and Cole Purvis, 3-6, 6-4, (10-2 in the tiebreaker).

The team tennis playoffs begin a week from Friday, May 31.

Outdoor track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association championship meet will be held Friday in Kennebunk.

The Western Maine Conference championship meet is Saturday in Naples.

In the regular season finale last week, Falmouth joined Biddeford and Portland at Westbrook. The girls tallied 99 points, but finished a close second to the Bulldogs (102). The boys’ squad (71 points) was also runner-up to Portland (129).

Yarmouth hosted Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Greely and NYA.

The boys’ meet was won by the Rangers with 168 points. The Falcons (97) came in second, the Clippers (84) were third and the Panthers (8) finished fifth.

On the girls’ side, NYA (97) was first. Greely (88) came in second, Freeport (64) was third and Yarmouth (58) finished fourth.

The Class A state championship meet is June 1 at Thornton Academy in Saco. The Class B state meet is the same day in Mt. Desert Island. The Class C state meet is also June 1, in Freeport.

Boys’ lacrosse

Falmouth’s boys’ lacrosse team earned two enormous victories last week.

First, the Navigators went to three-time reigning Class A champion Cape Elizabeth last Wednesday and ended the Capers’ three-year, 32-game win streak with an 11-10 victory. Joey Guerrette’s third goal with 1:40 to play was the difference and Falmouth was able to run out the clock late for its first win over the Capers in six years. Hayden Davis scored four goals and Gio Guerrette added three.

“I was just looking for a shot, so I shot low-to-low and stung that bottom right corner,” Joey Guerrette said, of his tiebreaking goal. “We realized we needed to play with poise. Everyone attacked the net harder and took really good shots. It was exciting and a relief too when the horn went off. We worked hard and emptied the tank.”

“It’s a huge win for us, for sure, but (Cape’s) still the team to beat until someone knocks them off when it really counts,” said Falmouth coach Dave Barton. “It still wasn’t pretty, but we’re getting there. It validates that the process is worth it and it’s working. There’s plays all over the field for 48 minutes. Look at the score sheet, they made one more than we did a couple weeks ago and we made just one more play tonight.”

The Navigators then improved to 9-1 with a 14-8 win at Yarmouth Saturday night in the rain. Eight different players scored for Falmouth, which was led by TJ Saulter with four goals and Gio Guerrette with three. Sophomore faceoff specialist Peter Kearns won 18 of 23 opportunities to give his team a huge advantage.

“Possession makes the game,” said Kearns. “The best defense is a defense that doesn’t have to play at all. If we’re keeping possession on offense, there’s nothing the other team can do about it.”

“We play as a team, win as a team,” Gio Guerrette said. “Everyone just works well together.”

“We knew we’d learn more about our team today than we did Wednesday,” added Barton. “It’s easy to get up for a game like (Cape), but this group has had quiet confidence all year. We truly focus on what we can control. I think this group is wired differently. They genuinely love playing together and competing.”

Falmouth is home Wednesday versus South Portland, the team which upset it in last year’s playoffs. After going to Bonny Eagle Friday, the Navigators play next Tuesday at Gorham, then finish up May 30 with a key home test versus Thornton Academy.

“We want to win every single game and if that gets us into a certain spot Heal Points-wise, great,” said Barton

Yarmouth fell to 8-3 after home losses last week to reigning Class B champion York (14-7) and Falmouth (14-8). Against the Navigators, Colter Olson had four goals and two assists and goalie Will Redfield made 14 saves, but the Clippers just couldn’t possess the ball enough to compete.

“We spent too much time on defense,” lamented Yarmouth coach Jon Miller. “If you look at the opportunities over the course of the game, we got absolutely dominated. You can play great defense, but if you don’t have enough opportunities, things won’t go your way.”

The Clippers were at Fryeburg Academy Tuesday, host North Yarmouth Academy Friday, then close at Cape Elizabeth Wednesday of next week.

“We had two tough games that didn’t go our way, but they were useful for figuring out what we need to improve on to get on the right path for playoffs,” Miller said. “If you play enough good teams, you’ll improve. The goal is to win out. Wherever we are in Heal Points, we’ll head into playoffs. The goal is still to win the state championship.”

Greely was 6-5 heading into Tuesday’s game at Freeport. Last week, the Rangers knocked off visiting Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (14-10), then fell at home to Kennebunk, 9-2. Greely hosts Cape Elizabeth Friday, then closes the regular season at Wells Wednesday of next week.

Freeport improved to 7-3 after wins last week over visiting Fryeburg Academy (16-5) and host Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (13-9). The Falcons hosted Greely Tuesday, go to York Thursday, visit reigning Class C champion Waynflete Friday and close at home versus NYA Wednesday of next week.

In Class C, NYA fell to 5-6 after losses last week to visiting Wells (7-4) and at South Portland, a Class A finalist a year ago (14-3). Gavin Thomas had two goals against the Red Riots. The Panthers hosted York Tuesday, go to Yarmouth Friday, then close at Freeport Wednesday of next week.

Girls’ lacrosse

Falmouth played the role of giant-killer on the girls’ side as well, as the Navigators ended an even longer streak, Kennebunk’s 58-game run, with a 4-3 victory last Friday. Falmouth, which had held off visiting Biddeford three days prior, 8-6 (behind three goals from Keira Alcock and two apiece from Riley Davis and Peaches Stucker), took a 4-2 lead over the Rams 35 seconds into the second period and didn’t score again, but the defense did the job and the Navigators held on to improve to 10-0. Davis, Maisy Clement, Audrey Farnham and Mallory Kerr each scored once, Stucker had four assists and Amelia Brann came in at halftime and made four huge second half saves to help Falmouth make a powerful statement.

“It feels great to say it’s finally our turn to beat them,” said Stucker, who will play at Trinity College in Hartford next year. “I’m friends with half that team and I see them every summer. They’re always the team to beat. We’ve had great teams come and go and we hadn’t been able to beat them, but this is a special team.”

“It feels so satisfying,” said Morgan Adams, a senior defender. “We worked so hard for this. I think it was overall pride for our town this week. The boys beat Cape and we didn’t have anything to lose. When people said it couldn’t be done, we wanted to get it done. We went quarter by quarter, 12 minutes at a time. We won the first quarter and the second quarter. The third quarter, we dipped down and we didn’t want the end the game like that, so we brought our energy back up in the fourth.”

“There’s the (2018 and 2019) state championships, then this one is right behind,” added Navigators coach Ashley Pullen. “To do it here, on their field. They’re such an incredible team. It takes so much to have a streak like that. They hadn’t lost since pre-COVID. We spent some time in practice the other day talking about the 2019 state game and how it was our defense that won the championship. We looked back at that game for inspiration for this one.”

Falmouth hosted Marshwood Tuesday, then goes to Windham Friday (see our website for game story) before closing with games at Portland Monday and at home versus Massabesic May 31.

“After the game, I said it’s just another game and we can celebrate, but we have to stay dialed in,” said Stucker. “We have more big games to come. I don’t think we’ll slow down at all. If anything, I think we’ll speed up and if see (Kennebunk) again, we’ll be ready.”

“There’s still a lot of lacrosse left,” Pullen said. “This was an opportunity to get better and it’s such a needed boost for the girls. We, as a coaching staff, tried to convince them all season how good they are and a win like this helps them believe it and internalize it and know they’re capable of playing with anyone in the state. We have big games to come. We won’t overlook anyone. Now we’re the team with the target on our backs.”

Yarmouth improved to 9-2 after victories last week over visiting Waynflete (17-10) and host Thornton Academy (16-3). Against the Flyers, Brooke Boone scored a career-high seven goals, Aine Powers and Celia Zinman added three apiece and goalie Regan Sullivan made 13 saves.

“We usually wait to get amped up, but we started super-strong, then that energy carried right through the end,” said Boone.

“We came out a little slower on defense than we wanted to, but as the game went on, we shut them down,” Sullivan said. “My defense does a great job cutting down the angle and the attacker gives me all the information I need to make the save.”

“It was just a fun game,” added longtime Clippers coach Dorothy Holt. “I love games like this. The girls came together and worked hard.”

Yarmouth hosted Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, goes to Brunswick Friday and closes the regular season at home versus two-time reigning Class B champion Greely next Wednesday.

“We still have work to do, but the good thing is the girls are figuring it out and this is where we should be,” Holt said. “I feel like we’re getting stronger and we’re getting confidence in areas we’ve needed to work on. We’re going to close out with a couple more competitive games. That’s good for us. I think the girls know what it takes to win and that’s exciting.”

In Class B, Greely and Freeport remain near the top of the standings and appear bound for a playoff showdown.

The Rangers improved to 8-3 after beating visiting NYA (13-3) and host Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (16-1) in recent action. Against the Panthers, Eva Williams had five goals and three assists and Avery Bush, Jane Flynn and Asja Kelman added two goals apiece. In the win over the 26ers, Kelman and Williams both scored four goals. Greely visits York Wednesday, then closes with games at Yarmouth a week from Wednesday and at Messalonskee May 30.

Freeport, the reigning Class C champion which moved up this spring, took a 10-1 record and a nine-game win streak into Tuesday’s game at Waynflete (see our website for game story). Last week, the Falcons beat host Cape Elizabeth (9-5), host Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (17-4) and visiting Fryeburg Academy (15-0). Against the Capers, Lana DiRusso scored four goals and Mia Levesque added three as the Falcons overcame a scoreless first quarter.

“I think we were freaked out a little because it was a big game,” said DiRusso. “It wasn’t our normal composure. Coach (Marcia Wood) whipped us into shape after the first quarter. We got the jitters out and we got settled and worked the ball around. We passed the ball around and made plays.”

We played well as a team,” said Reed Proscia, who scored a goal and played strong defense as well. “We lost a lot of great players from last year and we’re getting into our groove.”

“It takes us a little while to get going, but we’re playing very well,” added Wood. “Once we settled in and figured out what their defense was doing, we were able to score more.”

Against the 26ers, 13 different players scored. DiRusso led the way with three goals and Elsa Klein and Annie Knight added two apiece. In the win over the Raiders, 11 players scored. DiRusso, Knight, Levesque and Proscia scored two goals apiece. The Falcons host Lake Region Thursday and close at NYA, in a rematch of last year’s state final, Wednesday of next week.

“We’re playing very well,” Wood said. “We have a few tests left. The girls are very motivated. I think once we get closer to playoffs, they’ll lock in more.”

In Class C, NYA fell to 6-5 after last week’s 13-3 loss at Greely. Ava Wilkinson had two goals in that one. The Panthers visited Wells Tuesday, go to York Friday, then close at home versus Freeport Wednesday of next week.

Baseball

On the diamond, Falmouth’s baseball team was 11-2 heading into Tuesday’s contest at Kennebunk. Last week, the Navigators handled host Portland (13-1, in five-inning), then lost at home to Scarborough (2-1) before bouncing back to beat visiting Sanford (3-1). Against the Bulldogs, Falmouth had a pair of five-run innings and got three RBI from Josh Polchies, three hits and two RBI from Caden Berry and two hits and two runs batted in from Ethan Hendry. In the setback, Brennan Rumpf pitched a complete game, but was the hard-luck loser as the Red Storm scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning after a contested stolen base call.

“At the end of the day, they just got one more across,” said Navigators coach Mike D’Andrea. “I rarely ever talk about a call, but the reality is if that’s the right call (in the fourth inning), we’re still playing. It doesn’t mean we win, but we’re still playing.”

Against the Spartans, Nick Wyse and Tyler Simmons combined on a four-hitter, Rumpf hit a pair of doubles and Pochies had two hits. Falmouth visits Biddeford Thursday, then closes the regular season at home versus Windham Saturday.

“We just have to win some games,” D’Andrea said. “The top four is where you need to be (to have a bye into the quarterfinal).”

Reigning Class B South champion Yarmouth improved to 10-2 after beating visiting Greely (2-1, in eight-innings), visiting Gray-New Gloucester (3-0) and host Poland (4-1) in recent action. Against the Rangers, Sam Lowenstein’s home run tied the score, then Graeme Roux’s bases loaded single in the bottom of the eighth won it. Andrew Cheever earned the victory in relief. Against the Patriots, Lowenstein continued his superb season of doing it all by throwing his first no-hitter, striking out 11 batters in the process. Sam Bradford paced the offense with an RBI triple. In the win over the Knights, David Swift threw six scoreless innings and Bradford and Jack Janczuk both had two hits. The Clippers host Freeport Wednesday, go to Wells Friday, then visit York Monday and close at Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

Greely was 11-2 following an eight-inning loss at Yarmouth (2-1), a 10-2 win at Freeport and a 5-0 victory at Wells. In the setback, Ryder Simpson drove in the lone run. Against the Falcons, Simpson gave up just one run on one hit in five innings of work, while Marky Axelsen homered, scored twice and drove in two runs and Jackson Leding and Wyatt Soucie both scored two runs. In the win over the Warriors, Gehrig Donnelly threw a four-hit shutout, fanning seven. Wes Piper hit a two-run home run, Simpson added a triple and a single and Axelsen and Soucie each had two hits. The Rangers go to Cape Elizabeth Wednesday (see our website for game story), host Poland Friday and close at York Tuesday of next week.

Freeport fell to 7-6 after recent losses at Fryeburg Academy (6-2), at home to Greely (10-2) and at York (7-2). Against the Raiders, Aaron Converse and Liam Emmons each had a pair of hits. In the loss to the Rangers, Arlo Boututeira drove in both runs. Emmons hit a two-run home run at the Wildcats. The Falcons go to Yarmouth Wednesday, host Lake Region Friday and close at home versus Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, the Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op squad fell to 4-9 following losses last week to visiting St. Dom’s (4-2) and at Old Orchard Beach (6-5) and Traip Academy (4-3). Caden Violette had two hits against the Saints. In the loss to the Seagulls, Cole Lambert had four hits and Violette finished with two, but Waynflete/NYA couldn’t hold a late two-run lead. Against the Rangers, Waynflete/NYA let a seventh inning lead slip away. Violette and Camden Gardner both had two hits. Waynflete/NYA hosts Sacopee Valley for a doubleheader Wednesday, then closes at home versus Vinalhaven Saturday.

Softball

NYA’s softball team, the reigning Class D state champion, remained perfect after wins last week over visiting Old Orchard Beach (13-1, in five-innings) and Freeport (8-2). Against the Seagulls, Jordan Nash hit a home run and Brooklyn Goodman and Kailyn McIntyre added two hits apiece. In the win over the Falcons, a Class B contender, Lily Rawnsley improved to 11-0 on the mound, while Cami Casserly paced the offense with a triple and a single. Goodman, Aurora Blair and Sadie Morgan all had two hits. The Panthers (14-0) can cap the first undefeated season in program history when they host Sacopee Valley for a doubleheader Wednesday. NYA will then be the top seed for the Class D South tournament.

In Class B South, Freeport won its program-best 10th game in a row to start the season, 14-5, at Fryeburg Academy last Wednesday, then the Falcons sandwiched losses at NYA (8-2) and reigning Class B champion York (10-0, in six-innings) around a 17-7 (five-inning) home victory over Yarmouth. Against the Raiders, Norah Albertini had five hits, while Rosie Panenka and Vanessa St. Pierre had three RBI apiece. In the win over the Clippers, St. Pierre had three hits and four RBI, while Izzy George scored four times, Panenka scored three runs and Celia Cobb had two hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Panenka had two hits against the Panthers and had the lone hit in the loss to the Wildcats.

“We played better against (York) than most of the teams they’ve seen,” said Freeport’s first-year coach Chris St. Pierre. “We know what to look forward to if we see them in the playoffs.”

The Falcons go to Yarmouth Wednesday, host Lake Region Friday, then close at home versus Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

“I don’t think this will affect our confidence at all,” said Chris St. Pierre. “Even though we have a bid to the playoffs, we want to come out and win our final three games. The playoffs are when things really start to count. This team wants it.”

Greely improved to 8-5 after wins at Yarmouth (20-5, in four-innings) and Wells (6-5). Against the Clippers, Avery Butler drove in five runs, scored four and earned the victory and Mia Stewart added three RBI. In the win at the Warriors, the Rangers built a 6-1 lead and held on behind two hits and three runs scored from Fiona MacArthur. Greely goes to Cape Elizabeth Wednesday, hosts Poland Friday and closes at York Tuesday of next week.

Yarmouth was 4-7 following a 20-5 (four-inning) home loss to Greely, a 16-12 home win over Gray-New Gloucester and five-inning losses at Freeport (17-7) and Poland (12-2). Against the Rangers, Drea Rideout had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. In the victory, Julia Brown had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs, Rideout had three hits, three runs scored and two RBI and Adelaide Strout had three hits and scored three times. Against the Falcons, Brown, Rideout and Strout had two RBI apiece. In the loss to the Knights, Maggie Ralph hit a triple. The Clippers hosted Lake Region Tuesday, welcome Freeport Wednesday, go to Wells Friday and York Monday, then close at Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

In Class A South, Falmouth fell to 1-11 after a wild 28-27 (eight-inning) loss at Noble, an 18-0 (four-inning) home loss to undefeated Cheverus and a 15-2 (five-inning) setback at Thornton Academy. Against the Knights, the Navigators had a 13-run inning but couldn’t hold on. Eve Chace had two hits, including a home run, and drove in both runs against the Golden Trojans. The Navigators were at Biddeford Tuesday, welcome Bonny Eagle Wednesday, South Portland Thursday and Deering Friday to close the year.

Press Herald staff writer Steve Craig contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

