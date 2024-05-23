Food drive

Casco Federal Credit Union is hosting a food drive to benefit Buxton Food Co-op and pantries in Gorham and Standish Friday, May 24.

The drive will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 393 Ossipee Trail in West Gorham.

Closed for Memorial Day

Buxton Town Hall will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day.

Blood drive

There will be a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. June 3 at Buxton Town Hall. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org/give or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

