From Freeport to Topsham, new businesses have popped up to offer a range of food, drinks, shopping and other activities.

With June just around the corner, these new joints are gearing up for peak foot-traffic season. For those looking for something new to check out, here are a few new businesses entering their first summer in the region.

The Pejepscot Food Trailer

Across the street from the Topsham Town Hall sits The Pejepscot food trailer, owned and operated by Melanie Houston, serving up breakfast and lunch items from egg sandwiches to grilled cheese. The Pejepscot opened “softly” for just two months last year, September and October, the official opening came May 1.

Houston is from the Pejepscot Village area of Topsham and focuses on not getting stuck down to a singular menu.

“My favorite part of opening The Pejepscot is being able to feed the community what they are looking for,” Houston said.

She plans to change her menu based on shifting seasons and customer feedback. The Pejepscot is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with updates on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

Elevenses This “Hobbit-core” Brunswick café is set to open at this summer on Maine Street in Brunswick. Though renovations are ongoing, this café aims to serve brunch, tea and coffee (but mainly tea) all day. The business said its theme is inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved series “Lord of the Rings.” The name Elevenses is a term in the fantasy series that refers to a snack or meal that tides a hobbit over between second breakfast and lunch. Once doors open this summer, locals and tourists alike will be able to drop by to enjoy gourmet hobbit nosh in the heart of the town.

Pink Parlor Studios For those looking to leave the kids at home and get some movement in, Pink Parlor in Bath is sure to offer some unique dance classes. Located on Oak Street, a short drive from downtown Bath, this adult dance studio did a soft open this May and aims to empower people through the use of dance. Danyelle “Dee” Solana, the owner, is a professional burlesque dancer and started teaching dance at the age of 17. Classes range from contemporary to dancing in heels. The scene is adult friendly and body-positive, according to the studio. The parlor plans to celebrate a grand opening this July.

The Abbey

The Abbey, located at the corner of Maine and Bank streets in Brunswick, opened this past winter with what the owners, Connor Scott and Lainey Catalino, described as the “power of community.” The queer-owned café now offers an all day menu of cocktails and coffee complete with snacks.

“We offer all things to to all people, ” Catalino said. “It’s more of a concept than it is a physical place — it’s more of an experience.”

The Abbey keeps its offerings fresh with new drinks and food ideas and stays open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. everyday except Tuesday. It’s best to pop in sooner rather than later, as items can sometimes sell out before the owners finish updating the menus.

Uprise Hot Yoga

Uprise Hot Yoga has been around since January after receiving a grant from Freeport. Longtime yogis Samantha and Ben Zanfagna opened up shop on Main Street, right in the heart of Freeport Village.

Class offerings currently include variations of hot yoga such as warm yin and hot Buti. The studio also offers “Step Reloaded,” a class that combines aerobics with dance.

Given the studios proximity to downtown, yogi’s — visiting or local — can easily walk to nearby coffee and food shops after class.

Classes frequently sell out, so book ahead.

