Studio Theatre of Bath’s third “Impossible Dream Musical Revue” comes to the Main Stage at the Chocolate Church Arts Center Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8.

“Please join our celebration of our favorite travel and adventure themes from classic standards and Broadway showtunes, as well as popular music of the last 60 years,” Studio Theatre’s Cathy Matero said.

“Impossible Destinations: Postcard Edition” is the name of the revue, featuring the Impossible Dream Singers who will take the audience on a journey from a tropical island to southern pines, past cable cars, to the streets of London and many other familiar sites before ultimately arriving in Sin City.

Studio Theatre of Bath has produced over 145 shows since its founding in 1979, enriching the Midcoast community through live theatrical events. Studio Theatre members are grateful to the CCAC for hosting the show, a partnership made possible by the Montgomery Endowment’s gift from the estate of Priscilla and J. Pat Montgomery to ensure and promote the ongoing relationship between the two organizations.

The show will feature the talents of many Studio Theatre favorites, including Matero, Jane Clukey, Courtney Babbidge, Kirsten Hayward, Dennis Crews, Shirley Bernier and Vince Shatto, as well as new friends James Melita, Jessi Diamond, Adam Rodgers and Blythe Edwards. Sean Mick has created original art for the postcards as backdrops for each song. Mark McNeil will be joining Courtney Babbidge for musical accompaniment.

Show supporters are Country Farm Furniture, Maine Street Design Co., The Diane Moyer Team – RE/Max Riverside, Vicki Sprague – REMax Riverside and Wilcox Wellness & Fitness. For more information about Studio Theatre of Bath, visit studiotheatreeofbath.com.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 the day of the show. Doors open at 804 Washington St. at 7 p.m., the show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is a cultural nonprofit performing and visual arts center located in historic Bath. Since 1977, the organization has been offering a rich program of live music, gallery exhibitions, theater for young performers and workshops. The current gallery exhibit, “3×3,” continues through the week, ending on June 8.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church.

