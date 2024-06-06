K-9 team recognized

Westbrook Officer Kerry Clark and K-9 Desi have been honored with the Patrol Case of the Quarter by the U.S. Police Canine Association Region 9.

“The pair were selected for their work on a track of a suspect on March 30 where the pair tracked from a vandalized vehicle approximately 1.25 miles through a heavily contaminated and busy section of town,” a press release said. “The pair tracked to the suspect’s residence where backup officers were able to confirm the identify of the suspect for the investigation. The awards committee made mention of Officer Clark’s ability to read her partner’s behavior and work through various roadway crossings, railroad tracks and even a rotary.”

Blood donations

Donate blood to the American Red Cross Friday, June 14, at Westbrook Community Center between noon and 5 p.m. To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org/give.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 5, 1974, that Girl Scout Troop 31 of St. Mary’s Church held a cookout at the home of Donna Anderson on Files Street. Westbrook Police Officer Wayne Syphers was a special guest.

