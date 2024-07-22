Ellsworth resident Morgan Hunt and his partner, Coty Smith, run the highly entertaining Instagram account King of Maine Vanity and corresponding Vanity of Maine Facebook page.

Hunt and Smith share submitted photos, and ones they shoot themselves, of Maine vanity license plates, including, to name just a few, HEY BUB, CLAM IT, DOGGOS, BIG SEXY and UGHHH.

Some plates sport profanity and sexual innuendo, although you won’t see any new posts with bad language because the state started removing those from circulation in 2022.

The Instagram page was launched in 2016 and Facebook followed two years later.

“Once I ordered my first license plate, I started to see a lot of other vanity plates, so I decided to create social media accounts,” said Hunt.

In December of 2023, the couple was able to quit their jobs and work exclusively on running the social media accounts. Before that, Hunt worked as a hotel manager in Bar Harbor.

Hunt said he takes random drives around the state three to four times a week in the hopes of finding plates to photograph. “I call it a vanity cruise,” he said.

