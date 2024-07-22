If you’re heading to the Maine Maritime Museum to take a lighthouse or nature cruise, be sure to leave time to check out the rest of Bath, a charming city with many vibrant shops and eateries.

Stop by The Corner Bookshop on Water Street, a used bookseller with a cozy, historic atmosphere and a mix of vintage reads and new releases.

Hungry? Pop over to Solo Pane e Pasticceria, a wonderful bakery on Centre Street. As the name implies, their beverages and pastries (Genovese Cannoli, Cestini with almond frangipane and lime, and much more) are Italian-inspired; the bakery is owned by the same folks who own the sophisticated Solo Italiano restaurant in Portland. You’ll also find terrific specialty breads, from milk bread to seeded sourdough; pizza; and excellent coffee, too.

Craving a sandwich? Head to Sisters Gourmet Deli, also on Centre Street (which also has a location in Portland). The wraps and sandwiches (tuna, chicken caprese and much more) come in both half and full sizes, and you can mix and match toppings – sun-dried tomatoes, banana peppers, aioli, crispy bacon and more – for a custom order.

If the weather cooperates, take your sandwich to go and head to Linwood E. Temple Waterfront Park. Sit on a bench, relax and enjoy lunch as you people- or boat-watch. Then take a stroll along the Kennebec River, and work up a second appetite — this time for shopping.

Markings Gallery on Front Street is host to artwork made in Midcoast Maine. Find jewelry, pottery, glass, stone and wood trinkets for sale. Lisa Marie’s Made In Maine, also on Front Street, offers plenty of tasteful New England-themed souvenirs.

