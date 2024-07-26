• Standalone condominium with central air, attached two-car garage and a deck overlooking trees behind the 8th fairway of The Woodlands Club

• Privacy optimized layout has primary and secondary bedrooms in separate wings, and a finished room in the full basement

• Perfect location for a suburban-to-urban lifestyle, close to Falmouth Town Center and Portland, with easy access to Interstate 95

• Open house on Sunday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Featuring single floor living with a low-maintenance lifestyle, this standalone condominium offers the quality construction and peaceful surroundings that you would expect from Falmouth’s exclusive Woodlands neighborhood. You’re invited to see it yourself at an open house this Sunday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The kitchen has a bright, functional layout, with plenty of counter space and a dedicated desk/organizing area. It opens over bar seating to the cozy living room with the gas fireplace. From here you can head out the sliding doors to the back deck, which overlooks the 8th Fairway through the trees. Use the formal dining room for ordinary and extraordinary gatherings.

The primary suite’s bathroom has everything: a jetted tub, low-entry tiled shower, double vanity and a toilet in a classic “water closet.” The secondary bedrooms are on the other side of the house, maximizing privacy and sound attenuation. In the full basement with bulkhead walkout, there’s tons of storage and a finished space to use as an office or media room.

For systems, the home benefits from central air, propane gas heating and an efficient on demand water heater. In addition to the two-car garage, a dedicated laundry room with sink helps keep you organized. Exterior maintenance, landscaping and plowing are included in quarterly fees.

Since the neighborhood surrounds The Woodland Club facilities and golf course, there are deeded open spaces through-out, preserving the tree canopy and local wildlife. If you choose to join, you’ll be a member of greater Portland’s premier private club with golf, racquet courts, and aquatic facilities.

3 Cypress Drive is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello. Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com to learn more about buying this property or selling your home in Maine.

