BELGRADE – Sandra Lewis of Belgrade passed away on July 21, 2024, at a local hospital.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1936 in Portland, the daughter of Francis and Arleen Haley. She was a graduate of Deering High School.

She will be fondly remembered for her kind and generous heart and her devilish sense of humor.

After high school, Sandy went to work at Hunnewell Trucking Co. in Portland, then for many years drove a school bus for the Cumberland School System. During that time she worked full time, raised five sons and kept an immaculate house.

Life took her to Machias where she worked as a teacher’s aide. She loved to fish the streams in the area and was a championship bowler.

For several years she worked in Princeton as a cook for a group of geologists. One summer she stayed on to cook for archeologists from the Maine State Museum. Before the summer was over, she was fully involved in the archeological dig, learning as much as she could about the process and the artifacts that were being unearthed. She also became very interested in one of the archeologists, Bob Lewis, and eventually they married.

After the couple moved to Belgrade Sandy continued her work with the Maine State Museum as a volunteer and contractor, participating in digs in several places around the state. She spent hours meticulously putting together pots from sherds dug out of the ground, and cataloged glass plate negatives in the museum archives.

She met her friend, Nancy Mairs, at the museum, and Nancy recruited Sandy to the Belgrade Historical Society. Along with Bob, Sandy was an avid member and supporter. She was responsible for extensive research and recording of Belgrade history including a complete inventory of the camps that had been on the lakes, and she compiled a book based on newspaper clippings of the history of the town. She also played a large part in the restoration of the Old Town Meeting House.

Sandy enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, puzzling, and gatherings with her extended family, especially if a card game were involved. In recent years she was able to spend winters in Sebastian, Fla. with her husband, sisters and brother-in-law.

She loved to travel, and was fortunate to be able to spend time in Scotland and New Zealand. Train trips across the United States and Canada were particular favorites.

Sandra is survived by her beloved husband, Robert; son, Harry A. “Skip” Harmon and his partner Lisa Monroe; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Ann Calderwood and Amanda Moore and her husband Roland; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; and four sons, Christopher R. Harmon, Kevin F. Harmon, James A. Harmon, and Scott A. Harmon.

Arrangements by Plummer Funeral Home, Augusta.

Gifts in Sandra’s memory can be directed to

Belgrade Historical Society,

P.O. Box 36A,

Belgrade, ME 04917

