CASCO – Jeffrey S. Hall, 61, of Casco, passed away at his home in Rangeley, surrounded by his loving family on July 23, 2024.

Jeff was born at Maine Medical Center in 1962 to his parents Nancy DiMatteo Hall and Conrad Myron Hall. He began his schooling at Casco Memorial School, a short walk from his home on Stone Road. He graduated from Lake Region High School, and continued his education at Bentley College in Waltham, Mass. where he played basketball and graduated with a business degree.

Jeff started with Hancock Lumber when he was in high school. He proudly worked in most every position within the company over the years, but his true passion was procuring logs for Ryefield Sawmill which he continued to do up until the time of his death.

During this time, Jeff developed great friendships with his loggers – he was a magnet to all that knew him. Jeff’s outgoing personality and kind heart are what made his very many friends, associates, and especially his family, feel so loved.

Jeff started off coaching his oldest son when he was just 4 years old. His love for sports steered him to coach all three of his children. An honorable accomplishment for Jeff was when he assisted Coach True in leading the Lake Region girls’ basketball team to winning the Western Maine Conference Title.

Jeff had a deep passion for hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and anything outdoors. He loved to travel, and one of his proudest memories was shooting his elk weighing nearly as much as a mid-sized sedan.

His greatest passion, though, was time with his family. Jeffrey met the love of his life, Rebecca Henderson Hall on July 23, 1991, at one of his favorite events, Casco Days. Excited to start their new lives together, the two were married on May 15, 1993. He met his soul mate 33 years ago to the day he passed.

Not only is Jeff loved and missed by his wife Rebecca; but also, his mother, Nancy; sister, Jennifer Heath; son, Alexander Hacker and his wife Christina Anne, daughter, Elle Brooke, all from Casco, his son, Nicholas Conrad of Hawaii; along with his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father, Conrad.

A service will be held at Lake Region High School on Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. All who loved Jeff are welcome to join in celebrating him.

Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Betty and Sumner

Scholarship Fund,

P.O. Box 295

Casco, ME 04015

