BOSTON — The Red Sox added two trade additions to their active roster Sunday – and cut two veteran players to make room for them.

Backup catcher Reese McGuire and long reliever Chase Anderson were both designated for assignment to make room on the roster for starter James Paxton and catcher Danny Jansen, who are both active Sunday for the Red Sox’s game against the Yankees. Jansen will start against Yankees lefty Carlos Rodón as the designated hitter and hit seventh. Paxton is expected to make his first start since being traded back to the Red Sox against Seattle on Tuesday night.

Boston also claimed right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramirez off waivers from the Dodgers. They have one open spot on the 40-man roster after designating Triple-A reliever Alex Speas for assignment Saturday.

Both McGuire and Anderson have been with the Red Sox since Opening Day. The moves are not a surprise considering the recent performance of both players but are to be considered a small clubhouse shakeup because of their veteran status.

McGuire, who was acquired in a deadline deal with the White Sox almost exactly two years ago, went 8 for 24 with two homers and a 1.010 OPS on Boston’s season-opening, 10-game road trip, but has cooled off significantly in the months since. McGuire, a left-handed hitter, has batted just .172 with three extra-base hits in 31 games since May. It’s clear the Red Sox were looking to upgrade the backup catcher position by acquiring Jansen, adding a right-handed bench option in the process.

Jansen will also mix in at designated hitter to spell Masataka Yoshida against lefties.

In all, McGuire hit .264 with seven homers, 46 RBI and a .686 OPS in 160 games with the Red Sox over the last three years.

Anderson took the loss in Saturday’s extra-innings defeat against the Yankees, allowing three runs (two earned) in the top of the 10th. Originally signed in the final days of spring training after he opted out of a minor league deal with the Pirates, Anderson filled his role as the mop-up man throughout the early part of the season but has struggled as of late. Pitching in mostly low-leverage situations, the 36-year-old has a 4.85 ERA in 52 innings over 27 games. He has a 5.54 ERA since April 25.

Cooper Criswell, who was bumped from the rotation when the Sox acquired James Paxton, will take the long-man role in the bullpen.

