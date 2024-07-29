In the July 24 letter to the editor, “Anti-Trump bias persists,” the writer states that, “Letter writers make multiple accusations of him (Trump) lying, but there are no facts to support their claims.”

With all due respect to the writer, there are literally countless examples of Trump lying about established facts. He most often speaks in broad generalities – “Our crime rate is going up, while crime statistics all over the world are going down because they’re taking their criminals and they’re putting them into our country” – because he knows that the actual facts don’t support his claim. In this example the facts show the opposite: Crime has declined since Mr. Biden’s inauguration. The violent crime rate is now at its lowest point in more than four decades, and property crime is also at its lowest level in many decades. This is not an opinion; this is reflected by government statistics that have been compiled over decades.

A very good rebuttal to Trump’s claims of the U.S. as a nation in serious decline is a July 24 article by Steven Rattner in the New York Times, “Don’t take Trump’s word for it. Check the data.” This article is well footnoted with sources and has clear graphics to help illustrate the Trump lies about the economy, crime, jobs, etc.

It is incumbent on all of us to do more to ensure that we are accurately informed so we can make good choices. The U.S. remains a strong and vibrant country in spite of Trump’s very misleading and inaccurate claims.

Jeff Gardner

Cumberland

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: