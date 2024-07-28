On the final day of the Republican National Convention, the theme was “Make America Great Once Again.” The talking points didn’t offer suggestions on how to do that, though, focusing instead on dissent, especially anti-immigration rhetoric.

I find this troubling for many reasons. Like many in Maine, I have French Canadian roots, and I only have to go back a few generations to get to those who came down from Canada. They faced their own challenges, but at least they weren’t deported. I think Maine is better for their contributions, just as I think Maine is better for welcoming more recent immigrants, the new Mainers.

Those coming from other countries have so much to offer, and more than just population growth, though we need that. They bring different life experiences and perspectives, other ways of tackling challenges, and innovating. This doesn’t mean that those born in America don’t have a lot to offer, too, but combining our talents with newcomers makes us that much stronger.

Our country has welcomed immigrants in the past and benefited from it. This includes big names like Albert Einstein, Liz Claiborne, Madeline Albright and Levi Strauss, but so many others whose names we don’t know have done great things for America.

We should welcome all the talents and skills we can, both from those born here and for those coming in search of the American dream. Doing so could truly help make this country even greater than it already is.

Erica Bartlett

Portland

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: