As someone who grew up in a time where cigarette smoking was commonplace and even promoted, I have seen firsthand the change in discourse regarding tobacco.

Unfortunately, the discourse surrounding e-cigarettes has been grouped along with cigarettes despite these harm-reduction tools containing no tobacco. Our health organizations, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, and our policymakers have mistakenly created the narrative that there isn’t a place for e-cigarettes as smoking cessation tools.

While I certainly wouldn’t encourage people to begin vaping, for those looking to ween off cigarettes, vaping has proven to be less harmful and highly affective in smoking cessation efforts. In a study conducted by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, researchers found conclusive evidence that switching completely from cigarettes to e-cigarettes reduces a person’s exposure to many toxicants and carcinogens that are present in combusted tobacco cigarettes. Coupled with a recent University of Michigan study that suggests e-cigarettes are a tool that clinicians can use to help adults quit smoking, it is disappointing to continue treating e-cigarettes and cigarettes as equal.

The data is there. Our leaders should embrace e-cigarettes as a healthier and important tool in smoking cessation.

David DiMott

Kennebunk

