Police have no updates to share with the public more than three days after two teenage boys escaped from Maine’s only youth prison.

Multiple law enforcement agencies began searching on Friday evening for the two suspects, who they said broke out of Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland and then stole a white Honda Civic in a “strong-armed” robbery. Police say the boys threatened a victim with a gun, but no weapon was displayed.

The vehicle was found later that night and the boys were last seen around 10:30 p.m. in Biddeford, according to an update from the Maine Department of Corrections on Saturday. It’s unclear whether they have been spotted again. A spokesperson for the department said he could not provide the names or ages of either suspect because they are juveniles.

Multiple agencies assisting in the investigation refused to provide any information on the case or the teens Monday, including how they escaped.

The South Portland Police Department, which initially responded to the breakout, declined to provide copies of the temporary arrest warrants it issued after the robbery. Deputy Chief Kevin Gerrish said in an email Monday afternoon that the department is now only investigating the armed robbery, and awaits a judge to approve the official warrants.

The Department of Corrections, which took over the investigation into the escape, refused to answer questions about the escape or whether the teens have been spotted recently.

And Ryan Guay, a senior inspector for the U.S. Marshals Service, said that while the agency is assisting the department, he won’t discuss the ongoing manhunt.

‘WHEN THINGS GO WRONG, THEY LOCK THEM DOWN’



It’s been years since anyone has escaped the facility, though no one could say exactly when the last one was.

Sharon Craig, an attorney representing one of the escaped teens, said she hasn’t seen a breakout in her 25 years of practice.

While she declined to provide any details about her client or the escape, Craig said she’s concerned the incident will prompt tighter security where residents are mostly confined to their rooms – a measure that has been taken recently to combat staffing shortages, attorneys told the Press Herald in March.

“I’m certain they’re going to now lock them down more to make sure nobody else copies what these kids did,” Craig said in a phone interview Monday. “Because that’s what they do. When things go wrong, they lock them down.”

And Craig said she’s heard from her clients that lockdowns mean Long Creek residents have no access to services – no social workers, therapists, groups or even access to the gym.

Alec Maybarduk, the executive director of the Maine Service Employees Association, which represents Long Creek’s educational staff and supervisors, said he isn’t sure, but wouldn’t be surprised if they are currently under lockdown.

The facility’s lack of staff often means there are extended lockdowns and a shortage of recreational and educational opportunities, he said.

The local council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees – the union that represents the facility’s security personnel – declined to comment on the escape.

Friday’s breakout is the type of outcome Long Creek employees have been concerned about, Maybarduk said.



“Our members have been ringing the alarm about the need for substantial investment and a long-term strategy to recruit and retain the workforce needed to secure and strengthen the facility and expand programming for residents,” Maybarduk wrote in an email Monday. “Our members have been asking the commissioner and the governor’s office to make a real plan to address the issue.”

Maybarduk referenced a letter the Long Creek staff sent to the Department of Corrections that highlighted safety concerns, the loss of staff, riots in the facility and an increasing lack of programs available to the residents.

“That did lead to some more labor management conversations about how to better utilize the staff they had, and there were some good discussions there, although unfortunately it’s just wildly insufficient,” Maybarduk said in a phone interview.

The facility needs to pay its staff more to keep them around, he said.

“This is the problem all around state government right now, management waits for a crisis to hit before starting to fix the issue,” Maybarduk wrote. “Unfortunately, by the time the crisis hits, it’s often too late.”

