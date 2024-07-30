Both teens accused of breaking out of Maine’s only youth prison and stealing cars have been arrested.

Police in Georgetown, Massachusetts, found the 16-year-old after 5 a.m. Tuesday, after he crashed a Porsche that was reported stolen from Hampton, New Hampshire, earlier that morning, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

The department confirmed the unnamed 16-year-old was one of the two teens who escaped from Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland on Friday night. He and a second suspect then stole a white Honda Civic in a “strong-armed” robbery at the Liberty Commons apartment complex around 7:30 p.m.

The second suspect, who was identified by South Portland police as 18-year-old Davyn Flynn, of Portland, was also arrested Tuesday. Police confirmed he was found in Biddeford in a car that was stolen in Scarborough.

Police have not directly confirmed that Flynn was the other teen who escaped, but the details of the escape and the robbery are the same.

Almost four days after the breakout, police have released little information about how the teens got out of the facility and if they had been seen since Friday night, when the boys were last seen around 10:30 in Biddeford.

South Portland Police Department, who initially responded to the escape, is now only investigating the armed robbery.

The Department of Corrections has taken over the search, but refused to answer questions about the ongoing manhunt. The U.S. Marshals Service, which is assisting the department in its investigation, declined to discuss it.

Long Creek has seen ongoing turmoil about staffing shortages, lack of services for staff and residents, as well as extended lockdown periods where residents are mostly confined to their rooms.

Sharon Craig, an attorney representing one of the teens who broke out, told the Press Herald in a phone interview Monday afternoon that she was concerned the incident would prompt more lockdowns and tighter security in an already overwhelmed facility.

And the head of the Maine Service Employees Association, the union representing Long Creek’s educational staff and supervisors, said the breakout was an outcome that staff were worried about when they’ve voiced concerns about being understaffed, underpaid and overworked.

