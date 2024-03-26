Workers at the state’s only prison for youth and young adults are raising concerns about working conditions that they say have led to staffing, safety and quality of life issues for the facility’s young residents.

Educators, maintenance staff and supervisory staff at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland – represented by Local 1989 of the Service Employees International Union – made recommendations and demanded “immediate action” in a letter to the Maine Department of Corrections sent in early February.

“We are in crisis at Long Creek,” the workers wrote. “Over the past four years, the chronic staffing and scheduling issues, declining recruitment and retention of staff, unsafe working conditions, and unsustainable work schedule expectations have persistently placed our resident children and staff in harm’s way, and we believe this is entirely avoidable.”

While the letter was sent nearly two months ago, MSEA-SEIU Local 1989 made their concerns public for the first time Tuesday because they say the Corrections Department hasn’t taken action on the recommendations. It is unclear whether the department has addressed the letter and concerns it outlines directly with staff members.

The letter was sent two weeks before Maine corrections officials told lawmakers they had to temporarily close two juvenile residential programs last year because the Corrections Department doesn’t have enough workers to staff the sites.

As the workers detailed in the letter, staffing shortages have led to more facility lockdowns, fights and staff injuries. Lawyers also say they have limited access to their clients caused by staffing issues.

