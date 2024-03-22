The superintendent of Maine’s only prison for youth and young adults has resigned after two years on the job.

Maine Department of Corrections announced Friday that Long Creek Youth Development Center Superintendent Lynne Allen resigned for undisclosed personal reasons.

She was hired in January 2022.

“We are grateful for Lynne’s dedication to serving justice involved youth in Maine and for her work at Long Creek,” Randy Liberty, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, said in the written announcement. “We wish her all the best in her future and look forward to conducting an extensive search to find the best candidate for superintendent to lead Long Creek into the future. We are committed to providing an environment that protects public safety and effectively rehabilitates justice-involved youth so that they may reenter and contribute to society in a healthy, productive way.”

Deputy Superintendent Ryan Andersen was appointed acting superintendent. The Department plans to conduct an extensive search to fill the position in the coming weeks, the announcement said.

This story will be updated.

