Jared Golden was elected as a Democrat, not a Republican nor an Independent. He is not serving Maine Democrats and should be replaced and soon. That he should have not even attended a White House meeting with the president, to which he was requested, is totally irresponsible. Now he is not endorsing the Democratic candidate, and hardly endorsing the Democratic platform, signaling a change needs to happen, and quickly.

Can we please find someone who is more of a Democratic, who can run on an Independent ticket, and send Golden back to his previous job? Whoever it is will get a lot of Maine votes. Golden is quickly shooting himself in the foot and we’ll lose that seat in Congress.

Louise Haggett

Old Orchard Beach

