Jared Golden was elected as a Democrat, not a Republican nor an Independent. He is not serving Maine Democrats and should be replaced and soon. That he should have not even attended a White House meeting with the president, to which he was requested, is totally irresponsible. Now he is not endorsing the Democratic candidate, and hardly endorsing the Democratic platform, signaling a change needs to happen, and quickly.
Can we please find someone who is more of a Democratic, who can run on an Independent ticket, and send Golden back to his previous job? Whoever it is will get a lot of Maine votes. Golden is quickly shooting himself in the foot and we’ll lose that seat in Congress.
Louise Haggett
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.