NEW HIRES

Fontaine Family, a real estate company, has hired Nathaniel Szurgot, Brock Bergeron and Chris Lemieux as agents who will work at its Auburn office. Previously, Szurgot was a processing lead at 1820 Spirits, and he has a bachelor’s degree in history from Plymouth State University. Bergeron graduated from the Winchendon School, a college preparatory school, in May. Lemieux previously worked in construction at Applewood Acres and lives in Minot with his family.

Joe Atwood is joining The Dunham Group as a broker and sales agent. Atwood owns X-Golf in Portland and is a co-founder and partner at Wander at LongWoods, a Cumberland farm-to-table restaurant. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Colby-Sawyer College.

Mission Broadband has welcomed Liza Quinn to its team as a consultant. Quinn has over two decades of experience in marketing and management and last worked as director of product management and market planning for GoNetSpeed. Quinn holds a master of business administration and a master’s in environmental economics from Yale University and a bachelor’s in geography and environmental studies from Dartmouth College.

Melissa Camire is the new director of student support for Thornton Academy. Camire previously worked for Sweetser, where she was a senior director. She holds a bachelor’s in occupational therapy from the University of New England and a master’s from the University of Florida.

Sevee & Maher Engineers, Inc. has hired Travis Carpenter as a senior geotechnical engineer. Carpenter has 30 years of geotechnical engineering experience and was last a senior geotechnical advisor with Kleinschmidt Associates. Carpenter has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Karina Shipman has joined Curtis Thaxter LLC as an associate attorney representing physicians and health care providers. Most recently she was an associate attorney at Milligan Lawless in Phoenix, Arizona. She received her juris doctor and master of business administration from Willamette University.

PROMOTIONS

Norway Savings Bank has promoted Kaela Delan to Customer Care Center manager and assistant vice president. Delan’s career at Norway Savings Bank began in 2008 as a certified teller, and she was most recently assistant manager of the Customer Care Center.

Blake Hamel has been promoted from commercial services officer to assistant vice president and commercial services officer of Maine Financial Group, a Katahdin Trust Company affiliate. He has a bachelor of business administration from the University of Maine at Orono and a master of business administration from Thomas College.

Maine Geological Survey has promoted Ryan Gordon to Maine state geologist. Gordon has been with Maine Geological Survey, part of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, since 2015 as a hydrogeologist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geosciences from Williams College and a PhD in earth sciences from Syracuse University.

GENERAL

John Messer has joined the board of directors of Hope Acts. Messer, who lives in Falmouth, was a tax partner and tax practice leader of the Florida offices of Grant Thornton, LLP for 38 years and now serves as a Board Member for The Miracle Foundation, an English instructor at Hope Acts and a volunteer at World Central Kitchen. He has a a bachelor’s of business administration with a concentration in accounting and a master’s degree in taxation from the University of Georgia as well as a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu’s Paris campus.

The Island Institute has appointed John Conley, Des FitzGerald, Nadia Rosenthal and Mike Steinharter to its board of trustees. Conley is a board member and investor at Boston’s Launchpad Venture Group and co-founded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a RNA-interference therapeutics company. He has a bachelor’s in economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a master of business administration from the Yale School of Management. FitzGerald has a bachelor’s from Harvard University, founded Ducktrap River Fish Farm, and was the CEO of ContiSea and the vice president of business development for Principle Power Inc. Rosenthal serves as the scientific director and Maxine Groffsky Endowed Chair at The Jackson Laboratory, where he directs a biomedical research laboratory, and has a PhD from Harvard Medical School. Steinharter worked for IBM for 22 years and spent 18 years at other software companies as chief commercial officer and chief revenue officer. He has a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a master of business administration from NYU Stern School of Business.

