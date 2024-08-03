KENNEBUNK – Nelson J. Bellerose, 75, passed away peacefully July 23, 2024, at his residence in Kennebunk, surrounded by his family. He was born in Biddeford on Sept. 18, 1948, the son of Leopold and Lillian Boucher Bellerose. Nelson attended local schools and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1967. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1967-1969 at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, and from 1970-1971 at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. After his military service, Nelson was employed by Logan Painting, FMI, and Quality Assurance Labs of Maine. Nelson loved life. He definitely marched to the beat of his own drum, both literally and figuratively. Nelson’s lifelong passion was playing his drums, and he was the greatest inspiration behind his brother Jay becoming a world-class drummer. Nelson’s great joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and extended family. He loved animals of all types, especially his dog Sunny, his cat Mr. Doodles, and Peter the peacock. He enjoyed fishing and antique cars. Nelson cherished time spent volunteering for many years in the gift shop at MMC in Portland. He had a heart the size of a lion. He was generous to his family and friends. If you received a flower delivery, there was a good chance they were from Nelson, thanking you for something you did for him. Nelson loved roller coaster rides as a child, and that became a metaphor for his life. He rolled with all of life’s ups and downs, taking family along for the ride! Nelson was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his son Doug Bellerose of Saco and wife Brooke, two daughters, Katie Grant of Westbrook and husband Chris, and Kristen Perkins of Lisbon and husband Eric, three brothers, Walter Bellerose of Saco and wife Judy, Garry Bellerose of Victor, N.Y., and wife Celeste, and Jay Bellerose of Los Angeles, and partner Jennifer Condos, four sisters, Sister Maureen Bellerose of Biddeford, Donna Demmons of Chandler, Ariz., Joan LaCasse of Old Orchard Beach and husband Michael, and Mary Ann Rodrigue of Scarborough and husband Robert, four grandchildren, Viola Perkins, Xavier Bellerose, Avery Perkins and Bella Grant, and several nephews and nieces.

﻿A graveside service, open to the public, will be held August 9, 2024, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 120 West St., Biddeford. Services will conclude with U.S. Air Force Military Honors. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services. ﻿

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nelson’s memory to: Special Olympics Maine, 525 Main Street, Unit D, So. Portland, ME 04106 or Center for Wildlife, P.O. Box 620, Cape Neddick, ME 03902.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous