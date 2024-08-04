PORTLAND – Bill Deetjen died on Friday, July 26, 2024, released from the grip of a disease that eroded his cognition and his language but never his spirit or his heart. He was 80. Bill was funny and stubborn, determined and perceptive, loyal and loving. He had a playful and winning smile, and he was quick to tease – to give us the business – but even quicker to step up if he thought there was something, anything, he could do for the people he loved. We will miss him beyond measure.

Bill was born in Portland, on Dec. 13, 1943, to Priscilla and William Deetjen. He joked that he took six years to graduate high school – his discipline more obvious on the ballfield than in the classroom – but he was curious, quick, and sharp. A dogged worker, Bill was happiest doing, preferably in service to someone he loved or something he believed in. He eventually followed his father into the Portland Police Department and became a dedicated detective, working hard to protect children and others who had been harmed and mistreated. He followed his career at the PPD with a two-decade stint working for Maine Drug Enforcement.

Working in law enforcement shaped Bill’s worldview, but never diminished his decency. He saw the humanity in everyone, never discounting someone because they made bad choices. As a small business owner, he hired people he’d arrested, and he connected with people of all kinds, charmed by the infinite paths a life could take.

His own path was varied. In the second half of his life, Bill changed the way he lived, choosing sobriety and prioritizing care for himself and the people around him. Shifting course takes courage and strength, but upon reflection, Bill saw it simply: He needed to make changes, and so he did.

With his first wife, Jean, Bill had four daughters: Anne, Jennifer, Kristine, and Karen. He loved them deeply, impressed and proud of the women they became and the lives they made for themselves. His second marriage, to Linda, made him a dad all over again as he formed wholehearted and loving connections with her three children, Sam, Robyn, and Judd. When Sam died in 1993, Bill was a rock of love and stability. He kept his family grounded and steady during their most difficult, disorienting years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda, and her children Robyn and Judd; his four daughters; his brother John, sister-in-law Carol, and sister Marylou; three nephews; eight grandchildren (to whom he was always Bumpa); and three great-grandchildren.

He’s now joining, on the other side of this life, his parents; Linda’s parents, who treasured him as a son; his sister Carol; and his friend and stepdaughter Sam.

This fall we’ll gather to remember Bill. If you’re interested in joining us, please call or text his son Judd at 207-233-8782.

