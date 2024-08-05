Robert Sked

Robert Garrett Sked, 82, of Kennebunk, formerly of Hopewell, New Jersey, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2024, after a long illness.

Bob was born Nov. 3, 1941, to Charles and Jayne (Garrett) Sked in Trenton, New Jersey. He served in the United States Navy for a period of time before receiving an honorable discharge and then graduated from LaSalle University with a bachelor’s degree.

Bob had many jobs during his career. He automated many of the major newspapers around the country. Bob worked in the space program at Cape Canaveral and was involved with unmanned spacecraft. He had an electrical contracting business for many years. He worked in the building and grounds department at Princeton University. Bob worked for the state of New Jersey in many capacities, building motor vehicle departments around the state, teaching electricity, HVAC, and math at the County Vocational Night School, and finally as the building manager of the R. J. Hughes Justice Complex, which was the largest state building, housing the state courts, lawyers, the Supreme Court of New Jersey, and the Office of the Attorney General.

Bob married Dorothy (Zingg) on Oct. 8, 1983. They shared a beautiful life together for many years in New Jersey before moving to Maine.

Bob had many interests. He loved his large John Deere tractor, working on his yard and gardens. Bob enjoyed collecting clocks. His favorite was the 1600s grandfather clock that was passed down through the family for generations. He loved trains, visiting and riding on trains around the East Coast. He also collected garden gauge trains and hoped to make an indoor/outdoor layout for people to visit. He had a wonderful workshop and loved woodworking.

He volunteered at the Pennington Fire Department in New Jersey and the Kennebunk Fire Department, driving the ladder truck until his illness made it impossible.

He had a deep love for animals and, along with his family, took care of 17 stray cats and many house cats and dogs during his lifetime. He also adopted an abandoned baby squirrel that lived in his home until he moved to Maine.

Bob loved the Lord and felt blessed. In turn, he always helped others who were going through difficult times.

Robert is survived by his wife, Dotty, of Kennebunk, daughter Kimberly Ann Sked of New Jersey, and son, Matthew Scott Sked (Seema) of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jayne Sked, and his sister, JoBetty Johnstone. He also leaves behind his devoted companion dog, Tucker, who misses him dearly.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Animal Welfare Society of Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Robert‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

