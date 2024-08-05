FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have re-signed and or extended 10 players from last year’s team, which won four games.

PRESEASON OPENER WHO: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday TELEVISION: WMTW-Channel 8

Matthew Judon might have seemed like a lock to have his existing deal re-worked, given his importance to the defense. But judging by the events of the past week, de facto genearl manager Eliot Wolf has chosen to play hard ball with his star edge rusher.

That much became clear listening to Judon’s remarks Monday.

While Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo has made a point of saying he and Judon were in a “good place” in the wake of the veteran’s apparent dust-up with Mayo and front office executives Wolf and Matt Groh during the team’s first padded practice last week, we now have more context.

“Good place” means Judon is going to show up. It doesn’t mean the matter has been taken care of, or is close to being resolved.

Given what Judon said Monday, it’s pretty obvious he is not pleased with how things sit. His stance on his contract, he feels woefully underpaid with a $6.5 million base salary and wants more money this season and beyond, hasn’t changed.

His presence at practice doesn’t mean everything is hunky-dory. It just means holding-in wasn’t getting the job done, and he doesn’t want to get fined.

“I’ve gotta play,” Judon said. “I didn’t say nothing about practice. I’ve gotta go out there and play. I’ve gotta play the game. I’ve gotta do what I’m contracted and obligated to do so I don’t lose no money.”

Bottom line: Judon is caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

He doesn’t have much leverage, and the Patriots know it. So they’re taking a hard line. And Judon, who is clearly frustrated, doesn’t have much choice but to show up. He’s been a full participant every practice since missing last Tuesday’s workout because he said he “had something going on.”

Asked if the talks have been productive, Judon didn’t necessarily say that wasn’t the case.

“I feel like that’s every conversation. Regardless of the emotions involved, you try to get to an understanding,” he said. “And just because we don’t agree, doesn’t mean we don’t understand each other’s side.”

The problem for Judon, who has averaged close to a sack a game (32 in 38 games) during his time in New England, is he just doesn’t have any options left to change their mind.

The Patriots side is pretty straight forward. They don’t want to pay a soon-to-be-32 year old what he perceives as his market value.

With a rebuilding team, it’s not good business to over-extend on a player who isn’t expected to be a core member of the team going forward.

Judon, meanwhile, wants a contract befitting one of the league’s best pass rushers based on his past performance. He is well aware he only played four games last year due to injury (torn biceps), but doesn’t feel that should necessarily diminish his value.

“We have a market set by the highest guy. Then everybody falls in line until the next person is up to break that contract,” Judon said Monday. “Coming from the season I had, I was injured, mostly all season. So that’s not really where my market is. But, like I said, I don’t think it’s $6.5.”

San Francisco’s Nick Bosa is currently the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL, with an average annual salary of $34 million.

Jacksonville’s Josh Allen is second, at $28.2 million per season, with the New York Giants’ Brian Burns third, at $28.2 million per season.

After that, it’s Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt ($28 million) and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett ($25 million).

Even with ample cap space, the Patriots are not getting up in that neighborhood for Judon, particularly on a multi-year deal. Perhaps, it’ll reach a point where the Patriots add more money to the final year of his current deal, and guarantee it, but it hasn’t reached that stage.

Given his importance to the defense, especially with Christian Barmore (blood clots) out for an indefinite period, it would behoove the Patriots to make some type of compromise. Davon Godchaux didn’t get what he wanted on an extension, but he did get enough to feel better about his situation going forward.

To no surprise, the players are on Judon’s side. He’s well-liked and respected in the room and beyond.

“I told y’all that I wanted to stay here for the remainder of my career,” Judon said. “Obviously that would equal more (years), but I’ve only got one year left. So I think with more years would come more money. That’s usually how a contract works. But it’s not up to me.”

Indeed, it’s up to the Patriots. And for the time being, they’re not budging.

