A humpback whale carcass washed up on the shore of Kennebunk over the weekend, after it floated for weeks from the coast of Massachusetts to Wells.

The whale, a female officials called “Lollipop,” washed up on Strawberry Island – off the Kennebunk coast – overnight Friday into Saturday, News Center Maine reported. From there, the body was floated into the bay and toward Libbys Point, where crews loaded it up and brought it to a composting facility, News Center Maine reported.

The whale was spotted floating off the coast of Wells late last week. Its cause of death remains unknown.

Lollipop was at least the third dead whale found in Maine waters in as many months, after one was seen in Harpswell and another off the coast of Cape Elizabeth, tangled in fishing gear. That whale was a North Atlantic right whale, an endangered species found in dwindling numbers off the New England coast.

Environmental advocates have called for stricter regulations on fishing gear to protect right whales and limit entanglements. But the federal budget passed in 2022 included a six-year pause on new federal whale regulations.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that there are currently fewer than 360 of the endangered right whales, including fewer than 70 reproductively active females.

