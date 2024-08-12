The old Mercy Hospital building at 175 Spring St. in Portland is the newest location of Two Fat Cats Bakery.

The bakery, in the building now known as Nightingale, is scheduled to open in October, according to a press release from the company. Two Fat Cats has operated at its flagship location on Lancaster Street in Portland since 2005, and just closed its South Portland shop earlier this month.

The West End shop will be a cafe and market, and will offer sandwiches, soups and some sundries in addition to pastries. The layout includes seating and a community table. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

